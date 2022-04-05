UrduPoint.com

US, Russian Crew On Space Station Had Warm, Personal, Professional Ties - Vande Hei

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 10:08 PM

US, Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal, Professional Ties - Vande Hei

The joint US and Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS) continued to enjoy warm personal friendships and smooth-running professional teamwork and cooperation throughout the unfolding Ukrainian conflict, returned astronaut Mark Vande Hei told a NASA press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The joint US and Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS) continued to enjoy warm personal friendships and smooth-running professional teamwork and cooperation throughout the unfolding Ukrainian conflict, returned astronaut Mark Vande Hei told a NASA press conference on Tuesday.

"My Russian crew mates (and I), we supported each other throughout everything," Vande Hei, a retired US Air Force colonel, said. "(They were) very good professionals, technically competent and wonderful human beings. I will always be happy I was in the space station with them."

Vande Hei said he paid no attention to arguments about US-Russian future cooperation or disagreements in the social media back on earth and took such comments as meant for a different audience from himself.

"I had full confidence in our cooperation," he said. "In every case, everyone was very supportive of each other. Being able to trust each is very crucial when you have a small number of people isolated. ... Our focus was on our mission together."

Vande Hei and his two Russian cosmonaut crew mates Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned to earth from the ISS on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 on March 30 landing safely in Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Kazakhstan March From

Recent Stories

PTI will issue tickets to qualified, loyal candida ..

PTI will issue tickets to qualified, loyal candidates for next elections: Kiani

3 minutes ago
 CPO pays visit to city areas, reviews security arr ..

CPO pays visit to city areas, reviews security arrangements

3 minutes ago
 FIEDMC plans to hold investment conference in Amer ..

FIEDMC plans to hold investment conference in America: Zafar Iqbal Sarwar

3 minutes ago
 US Sentences Senior Oil Executive to 3 Years for S ..

US Sentences Senior Oil Executive to 3 Years for Securities Fraud Scheme - DOJ

3 minutes ago
 Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fa ..

Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fake News - Government

8 minutes ago
 Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featurin ..

Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featuring Prisoners of War - Statement

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.