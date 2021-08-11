US, Russian Defense Chiefs Speak By Phone to Discuss Risk-Reduction Efforts - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke by phone to discuss risk-reduction efforts following bilateral strategic stability talks in Geneva, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Today Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu," Kirby said in a press release. "The purpose of the call was to support transparency and risk-reduction efforts following the July 28 resumption of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, Switzerland."