UrduPoint.com

US, Russian Defense Chiefs Speak By Phone To Discuss Risk-Reduction Efforts - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

US, Russian Defense Chiefs Speak By Phone to Discuss Risk-Reduction Efforts - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke by phone to discuss risk-reduction efforts following bilateral strategic stability talks in Geneva, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke by phone to discuss risk-reduction efforts following bilateral strategic stability talks in Geneva, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Today Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu," Kirby said in a press release. "The purpose of the call was to support transparency and risk-reduction efforts following the July 28 resumption of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, Switzerland."

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon Geneva Austin Switzerland July

Recent Stories

MD PBM plants a sapling at Tarlai Shelter Home

MD PBM plants a sapling at Tarlai Shelter Home

3 minutes ago
 Ring road scam: Court extends judicial remand of a ..

Ring road scam: Court extends judicial remand of accused

3 minutes ago
 Industrial unit donates oxygen concentrators to ho ..

Industrial unit donates oxygen concentrators to hospitals

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister seeks report on couple's murder att ..

Chief Minister seeks report on couple's murder attempt

3 minutes ago
 India spearheading vicious social media propaganda ..

India spearheading vicious social media propaganda campaign against Pakistan: Fa ..

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of case regarding non-appoi ..

Supreme Court disposes of case regarding non-appointment of Chairperson NCSW

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.