US, Russian Defense Chiefs Talked For One Hour But Did Not Resolve Any Issues - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 10:06 PM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on the telephone earlier on Friday for an hour but did not resolve any issues in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing a US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on the telephone earlier on Friday for an hour but did not resolve any issues in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing a US official.

The report said the call was requested by the Pentagon.

Earlier on Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Austin talked to Shoigu for the first time since February 18 and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The US defense chief also emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication, Kirby added.

