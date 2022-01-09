UrduPoint.com

US, Russian Delegations To Have Initial Talks On Sunday Night Before Meeting - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US, Russian Delegations to Have Initial Talks on Sunday Night Before Meeting - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The Russian and American delegations will likely have an initial discussion on Sunday night ahead of the main meeting on January 10 in Geneva, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"They're likely to have an initial conversation on Sunday night, but you're right the main meeting will take place on Monday," he said.

