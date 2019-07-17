US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Trump Vision of Including China in Arms Control- State Dept.

A delegation of high-ranking US diplomats met with their Russian counterparts led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss security issues and US President Donald Trump's vision of including China in future arms control negotiations, the US State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A delegation of high-ranking US diplomats met with their Russian counterparts led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss security issues and US President Donald Trump 's vision of including China in future arms control negotiations, the US State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US delegation discussed the US National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review, Missile Defense Review, emerging security challenges, the President's vision for a new direction in nuclear arms control with Russia and China," the release said.