US-Russian Discussions on Cybersecurity Continue - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US-Russian discussions on cybersecurity continue while President Joe Biden looks for an action to address cyber activity, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Thursday.

"The discussions with the Russians continue as President [Joe] Biden noted. He is looking for action with regard to addressing cyber activity," Neuberger said at a press briefing.