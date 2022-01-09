UrduPoint.com

US-Russian Geneva Talks May Lay Groundwork For Restoring Missile Agreements - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 08:10 PM

US-Russian Geneva Talks May Lay Groundwork for Restoring Missile Agreements - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Upcoming US-Russian talks in Geneva could help restore agreements on short- and intermediate-range missiles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC.

According to Blinken, "there may be grounds for renewing" the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, from which the US withdrew in 2019.

"Similarly, there are agreements on the deployment of conventional forces in Europe, on things like the scope and scale of exercises, that, if adhered to reciprocally ” that is, Russia makes good on its commitments, which it's repeatedly violated ” then there are grounds for reducing tensions, creating greater transparency, creating greater confidence, all of which would address concerns that Russia purports to have," Blinken said, as quoted by the ABC.

However, when asked if Washington was prepared to discuss troop levels, Blinken said the US was "not looking" at that.

