US, Russian Military Have Daily Conversations About Operations In Syria - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States and the Russian military are having conversations every day about the proper way to conduct operations in and around one another in Syria, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt.

Gen. Douglas A. Sims II said on Thursday.

"There are agreements and conversations every day between our forces and the Russians about the proper way to conduct operations in and around one another (in Syria)," Sims said during a press briefing.

