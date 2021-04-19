US, Russian National Security Chiefs Discuss Biden-Putin Summit - NSC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the prospects of a presidential summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"Mr.

Sullivan and Secretary Patrushev also discussed the prospect of a presidential summit between the United States and Russia and agreed to continue to stay in touch," Horne said in a statement.

The two also discussed "a number of issues in the bilateral relationship, as well as regional and global matters of concern."

Biden earlier proposed to Putin to meet in summer in Europe. Russia is yet to respond to the invitation.