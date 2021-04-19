UrduPoint.com
US, Russian National Security Chiefs Discuss Biden-Putin Summit - NSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:36 PM

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the prospects of a presidential summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the prospects of a presidential summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"Mr.

Sullivan and Secretary Patrushev also discussed the prospect of a presidential summit between the United States and Russia and agreed to continue to stay in touch," Horne said in a statement.

The two also discussed "a number of issues in the bilateral relationship, as well as regional and global matters of concern."

Biden earlier proposed to Putin to meet in summer in Europe. Russia is yet to respond to the invitation.

