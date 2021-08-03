UrduPoint.com

US-Russian Naval Cooperation In Arctic 'Adequate,' But More Can Be Done - Vice Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) There are many more areas the United States and Russia can target for collaboration for the greater good in the Arctic although current cooperation is at an adequate level, US Second Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2021 Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition on Monday.

"I think we have adequate cooperation, but there's areas we can cooperate more in which to be more respectful, but also for the greater good," Lewis said. "It's [current cooperation] acceptable, but I would have ambitions for more."

Lewis said a couple years ago while operating in the Baltics in and around Russian forces it was professional and there were never any problems or issues.

