US, Russian Officials Holding Arms Control Working Group Meetings July 28-30 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US and Russian delegations will meet in Vienna on July 28-30 to participate in working group meetings on arms control, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"A US delegation, including representatives from the Departments of State, Defense, and Energy, as well as the National Security Council, will travel to Vienna, Austria, for US-Russia Working Group meetings from July 28-30," the release said.