UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russian Officials Holding Arms Control Working Group Meetings July 28-30 - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

US, Russian Officials Holding Arms Control Working Group Meetings July 28-30 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US and Russian delegations will meet in Vienna on July 28-30 to participate in working group meetings on arms control, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"A US delegation, including representatives from the Departments of State, Defense, and Energy, as well as the National Security Council, will travel to Vienna, Austria, for US-Russia Working Group meetings from July 28-30," the release said.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Austria July From

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Germany Accepts 83 Migrants From Greek Camps - Min ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine Poised to Engage France, Germany, UK, US i ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Vinnik's Trial to Be Held in Paris ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.