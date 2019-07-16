US, Russian Officials in Geneva May Discuss Treaty to Limit Chinese Warheads - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Top US Diplomats during talks with Russian counterparts in Geneva this week will push the idea of a treaty that would for the first time cap China's nuclear arsenal, media reported.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is heading a delegation in Geneva this week to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for talks on US-Russian strategic stability, the State Department announced on Friday.

US President Donald Trump raised the idea of a three-way accord during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka last month, the New York Times reported on Monday citing administration officials.

The talks come as the two largest superpowers seem destined to dismantle the nuclear arms control architecture that was established during the Cold War. Moscow and Washington this year decided to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty while uncertainty looms over the renewal of the New START treaty which expires in 19 months.