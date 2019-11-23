US, Russian Officials Meet to Address Further Steps on Syria Political Process - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian and US officials continue to engage in discussions to address additional steps that may be undertaken regarding the political process in Syria, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said.

"Russian and American officials continue to meet to discuss steps that could be taken," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

Pedersen said he held valuable talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, adding that he continues to pursue dialogue with the Syrian parties on the wider aspects of the political process and offers to mediate in the efforts of regional and international actors.

Before the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on October 30, Pedersen said he met with the foreign affairs ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey, as well as with representative of the Small Group in Geneva.

"I continue to support the convening of an international format that could bring the key players together in a common effort," Pedersen said.

The political process in Syria began with the first meeting of the 150-member Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the government, opposition and civil society.