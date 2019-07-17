UrduPoint.com
US, Russian Officials To Meet In Geneva For Strategic Talks On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Senior US and Russian officials will meet in Geneva on Wednesday for a round of strategic dialogue as follow-up to talks between State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi in May.

According to the State Department, Deputy Secretary of State John J.

Sullivan will lead the delegation, which also includes Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson, while the Russian side will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

The US delegation will push the idea of replacing the collapsed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with an agreement that would also restrict China's nuclear potential, the New York Times reported.

Your Thoughts and Comments

