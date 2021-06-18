UrduPoint.com
US, Russian Presidents Discussed Locally Employed Staff At Diplomatic Missions - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit in Geneva discussed issues related to employing locals at their respective diplomatic missions, the Russian leader assured his counterpart he would allow the US mission to be properly staffed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

"On the question of locally employed staff in Russia, the two presidents did discuss it... President Putin indicated that he would take measures to ensure that our mission was properly staffed, whether it's through the provision of visas for Americans to be able to fill those roles or through some other adjustment in regulation within Russia," Sullivan said in a telephone briefing.

Sullivan pointed out that the Biden-Putin summit, including the G7, NATO, and EU summits were productive.

