US-Russian Relations Can Improve if Moscow Ends 'Aggression' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United States seeks a better relationship with Russia but continues to condition it on Moscow ceasing its alleged aggression, a State Department official said on Wednesday.

The official was speaking to reporters after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the extension of CAATSA sanctions to Nord Stream 2 and the second line of the Turk Stream pipelines that Russia intends to use for natural gas exports.

"It would be in our interest to have better relations with Russia. We have a range of dialogues with Russian government across a range of different issues, but for that dialogue to improve, for the relationship to improve Russia needs to end its aggression - whether it is in Ukraine, or whether it is interference in our internal affairs, or the affairs or the elections of our friends and allies," the official added.

He added that the US maintains a dialogue with Russia and sees progress in some areas, including recently launched discussions on arms control and strategic stability.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the domestic affairs of any other country, and have accused the United States of fabricating such allegations to distract from its own legitimate internal problems.