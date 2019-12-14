US, Russian Scientists to Continue Searches of Grand Duke Michael Romanov in Perm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The team US and Russian scientists searching for the remains of Grand Duke Michael Romanov plan to continue the search in the city of Perm next year, team leader Peter Sarandinaki told Sputnik.

"I plan to return to Perm next summer with my team," Sarandinaki, a US citizen of Russian ancestry, said.

Saradinaki pointed out that the team has been able to find "good clues" during the searches it has undertaken, including an inscription on a tree that is another piece in the puzzle of finding Romanov's remains.

"We found the road that the killers could not leave and turn. We also found a tree with a carving of the initials of Michael Romanov," he said.

Sarandinaki and his colleague Michael Coble, former US Army DNA laboratory chief scientist, presented a repot at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington about the team's searches of the remains of the last Russian Tzar Nicholas II and his family near the city of Yekaterinburg.

"I organized these DNA studies in 2007 and Michael was the head of the US team," Sarandinaki said. "They were part of the group of four laboratories from different countries."

Sarandinaki said the results of the DNA studies confirmed the authenticity of the remains.

"They matched living Romanovs' family members and also Prince Philip of Edinburgh [who is related to the Romanovs through Queen Victoria]," Saradinaki said.

Nicholas II, his wife Empress Alexandra, five of their children and four servants were killed by the Bolsheviks in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on July 17, 1918. The remains identified as the Romanovs' were found in the forest near Yekaterinburg in 1991 and in 2007.