US, Russian Troops Regularly Exchange Information on Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian and US servicemen in Syria maintain a regular communication channel to exchange information in order to avoid an exacerbation of the middle Eastern country's conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Yousef Othaimeen.

"Regarding the Russian side's awareness, as you know, there is a so-called deconflicting channel established between the Russian and US servicemen in Syria for them to exchange information in order to prevent unforeseen and unintentional incidents," Lavrov said, asked if the United States had informed Russia of its strike against al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in northwestern Syria.

On Sunday, the US Central Command reported conducting a strike in northwestern Syria against al-Qaeda leaders who were responsible for plotting attacks on US citizens, partners and civilians.

The Syrian civil conflict has been ongoing since 2011.� In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for military assistance in countering the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations. The United States has nearly 2,000 troops currently operating in Syria, though neither Damascus nor the United Nations has authorized their presence.