US, S. Korea Announce Cooperation On Civil Aircraft Development - Aviation Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The United States and South Korea have signed an agreement to cooperate on civil aircraft development and safe flight operations, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Sunday.

"We've partnered with the Korea Office of Civil Aviation on aircraft development & safe flight operations for Advanced Air Mobility like flying taxis. Collaboration with our international partners is critical to integrating new technologies," the FAA tweeted.

The sides also agreed, among other things, to expand the exchange of information on cutting-edge air developments and to carry out joint safety supervision during the realization of such projects, the US regulator also said.

"We also partnered with the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau to develop AAM aircraft (air transportation using electric vertical takeoff and landing) & flight operations," the FAA added.

The US regulator has previously announced the partnerships with the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to "harmonize aircraft certification and integration plans."

