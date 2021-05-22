US, S. Korea Deeply Concerned, Ready for Diplomatic Steps Toward N. Korea - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea are deeply concerned by the issue of the denuclearization of North Korea and willing to reduce tensions via diplomatic steps, US President Joe Biden said during a joint press briefing with the President Jae-in Moon.

"We spoke about the shared approach to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] and continuing threat of the DPRK nuclear and missile programs. My team consulted closely with President Moon team throughout the process of our DPRK review, and we both are deeply concerned about the situation. Our two nations also share a willingness to engage diplomatically with the DPRK to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions, as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Biden said on Friday.