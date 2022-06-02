UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korea, Japan Officials To Discuss N. Korea ICBM Tests June 2-4 - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will meet with Japanese and South Korean officials in Seoul this week to discuss steps to address North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launches, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"US Special Representative for the DPRK (North Korea) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul June 2-4," the State Department said in a press release. "Special Representative Sung Kim and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro will participate in a trilateral meeting hosted by Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn."

The meeting will center on the international community's response to North Korea's recent ICBM test launches and the coronavirus outbreak in that country, the release said.

Kim will brief his counterparts on the United States' efforts to seek dialogue with North Korea, and its cooperation with the international community to address Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the release added.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said last week that the United States and its allies will consider taking unilateral steps against North Korea, including imposing additional sanctions, after its failed bid in the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution to tighten sanctions on North Korea.

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.

