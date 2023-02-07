WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US and South Korean officials shared their concerns during a recent meeting about lack of engagement by North Korea despite repeated invitations by the two countries, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with South Korea Special Representative for Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn in Washington on February 2.

"The officials shared assessments of the current dynamic on the Korean Peninsula and expressed grave concern for Pyongyang's disregard for repeated calls by Washington and Seoul for engagement," Price said on Monday.

The officials also discussed US-S. Korea cooperation in countering North Korea's weapons programs and cyber activities, Price said.

Additionally, the officials highlighted the need to further prioritize the welfare of the population in North Korea in their respective policies toward the country, Price also said.

The meeting comes as the United States and South Korea celebrate their 70th anniversary as alliance partners, Price added.