US, S. Korea Optimistic On Nuclear Talks With N. Korea Despite Pyongyang's Snub - Reports

Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:47 PM

The United States and its ally South Korea believe discussion with Pyongyang about the latter's nuclear capability is still possible despite North Korea rejecting a proposal for dialogue, the Yonhap News reported on Friday citing a foreign ministry official

According to the news agency, the proposal made by the US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim to meet "anywhere, anytime without conditions" to facilitate discussion was declined by Pyongyang. Pyongyang is "not considering even the possibility of any contact with the US," North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon was quoted as saying. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Yo Jong also stated that expectations of dialogue would only further disappoint the US.

"We believe that the possibility of talks is still open," a South Korean foreign ministry official said, as quoted by the agency.

During the US-South Korea summit on May 21 in Washington, presidents Joe Biden and Moon Jae-in resolved to continue to negotiate with Pyongyang to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Washington-Pyongyang talks have been stalled since a failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, where the US requested more significant steps from North Korea, namely, to give up its nuclear arsenal, while Pyongyang accused the US of failing to follow through on previous agreements.

