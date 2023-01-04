UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korea Plan To Coordinate On Potential Responses To N. Korea's Tests - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US, S. Korea Plan to Coordinate on Potential Responses to N. Korea's Tests - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United States and South Korea plan to coordinate efforts on the potential responses to North Korea's military activities, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"Following their meeting in Cambodia, President (Joe) Biden and President Yoon (Suk Yeol) tasked their teams to plan for an effective, coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea and so that is what the teams are working on," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States is fully committed to providing extended deterrence to South Korea through the full range of US defense capabilities, Jean-Pierre added.

On Sunday, media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's 600-millimeter multiple-launch rocket systems could carry tactical nuclear weapons and all of South Korea is within their reach. Kim, according to media reports, aims to increase the number of North Korea's nuclear warheads.

North Korea test-fired its first short-range ballistic missile in 2023 on Sunday, launching it toward the Sea of Japan.

Related Topics

Nuclear White House Japan South Korea United States North Korea Cambodia Kim Jong Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

2 hours ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

2 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.