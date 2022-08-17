UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korea Say To Expand Scale Of Military Drills In Response To DPRK Missile Tests

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

US, S. Korea Say to Expand Scale of Military Drills in Response to DPRK Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United States and South Korea will expand the scope and scale of joint military drills in response to recent missile tests conducted by North Korea, and will start with the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise next week, according to a joint statement.

On August 16-17, the two countries held their 21st integrated defense dialogue in Seoul. The delegations were led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Siddharth Mohandas, and South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy, Heo Tae-keun.

"The leaders discussed the DPRK threat, particularly the increased volume and scale of DPRK missile tests over the course of the last year.

With this in mind, and considering the evolving threat posed by the DPRK, both leaders committed to expanding the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean Peninsula”starting with Ulchi Freedom Shield next week”to bolster combined readiness," the joint statement said.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said. Seoul noted it is analyzing additional data in cooperation with the US and maintains defense readiness.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea United States North Korea August Asia

Recent Stories

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

51 minutes ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

4 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

5 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.