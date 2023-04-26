US, S. Korea to Enhance Military Drills, Deploy Nuke Sub Over N. Korea 'Threat' - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States and South Korea will announce plans to enhance joint military drills and to deploy a US nuclear ballistic submarine in the Korean Peninsula region in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear missile capabilities, a senior administration official told reporters.

"We'll announce that we intend to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a US nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s," the US official said ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with his South Korean counterpart.

"We'll strengthen our training, our exercises, and simulation activities to improve the US-ROK (South Korea) alliance's approach to deterring and defending against DPRK (North Korean) threats, including by better integrating ROK conventional assets into our strategic planning."

Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday where they are expected to discuss expanding deterrence as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear program.