UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korea To Enhance Military Drills, Deploy Nuke Sub Over N. Korea 'Threat' - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

US, S. Korea to Enhance Military Drills, Deploy Nuke Sub Over N. Korea 'Threat' - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States and South Korea will announce plans to enhance joint military drills and to deploy a US nuclear ballistic submarine in the Korean Peninsula region in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear missile capabilities, a senior administration official told reporters.

"We'll announce that we intend to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a US nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s," the US official said ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with his South Korean counterpart.

"We'll strengthen our training, our exercises, and simulation activities to improve the US-ROK (South Korea) alliance's approach to deterring and defending against DPRK (North Korean) threats, including by better integrating ROK conventional assets into our strategic planning."

Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday where they are expected to discuss expanding deterrence as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear program.

Related Topics

Nuclear White House Visit Alliance South Korea United States North Korea

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

28 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.