UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korea To Unveil Declaration Boosting Nuke Deterrence Against Pyongyang - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

US, S. Korea to Unveil Declaration Boosting Nuke Deterrence Against Pyongyang - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US and South Korea during President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to the United States will announce a new Washington Declaration designed to enhance American-funded deterrence commitments amid North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities, a senior administration official told reporters.

"To build peace and stability on the Peninsula, during the visit, the alliance will be announcing a Washington Declaration which includes a series of steps that are designed to strengthen US-funded deterrence commitments and strengthen the clarity by which they are seen by the Korean public as well as by neighbors in the face of advancing DPRK (North Korean) nuclear missile capabilities," the official said ahead of Wednesday's talks between President Joe Biden and Yoon at the White House.

According to the US official, the Washington Declaration has been in discussion with the South Korean government for months, and it will also include the establishment of a new mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group, a regular bilateral consultation mechanism that will focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues to give South Korea additional insight on planning for major contingencies.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear White House Visit Alliance South Korea United States North Korea Government

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

20 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.