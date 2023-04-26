US, S. Korea to Unveil Declaration Boosting Nuke Deterrence Against Pyongyang - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US and South Korea during President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to the United States will announce a new Washington Declaration designed to enhance American-funded deterrence commitments amid North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities, a senior administration official told reporters.

"To build peace and stability on the Peninsula, during the visit, the alliance will be announcing a Washington Declaration which includes a series of steps that are designed to strengthen US-funded deterrence commitments and strengthen the clarity by which they are seen by the Korean public as well as by neighbors in the face of advancing DPRK (North Korean) nuclear missile capabilities," the official said ahead of Wednesday's talks between President Joe Biden and Yoon at the White House.

According to the US official, the Washington Declaration has been in discussion with the South Korean government for months, and it will also include the establishment of a new mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group, a regular bilateral consultation mechanism that will focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues to give South Korea additional insight on planning for major contingencies.