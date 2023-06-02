US, S. Korea Warn About N. Korean Cyber Threats on Think Tanks, News Outlets - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The US and South Korean governments have issued a joint advisory warning about North Korean cyber threats against think-tanks and media outlets, the State Department said in a press release.

"Today, the US Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency together with partners from the Republic of Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Police Agency, and National Intelligence Service are releasing a cybersecurity advisory on social engineering and hacking threats posed by the DPRK (North Korean) cyber group known as Kimsuky," the release said on Thursday.

Kimsuky is a group of North Korean cyber actors that conducts large-scale social engineering campaigns targeting victims at think tanks, academic institutions, and news outlets, the release said.

According to the release, victims are manipulated and compromised for the purpose of intelligence gathering.

The joint advisory provides the public with detailed information about how Kimsuky actors operate, warning signs of its spearphishing campaigns, and measures that can be taken to enhance network security against Kimsuky operations, the release said.