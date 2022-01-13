US, S. Korean, Japanese Defense Officials Discuss DPRK 'Missile Threat' in Trilateral Call

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Defense officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan discussed North Korea's recent missile tests in a trilateral call on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

North Korea said it launched a hypersonic missile on Tuesday (22:27 GMT Monday) from the inland toward the Sea of Japan. It flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was the second North Korean launch this year.

The consultations involved Japanese Director General for Defense Policy Masuda Kazuo, South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Man-gi, and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner.

"(The sides) engaged in consultations on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) nuclear and missile threat, regional security, and substantive ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation. The representatives reaffirmed the importance of trilateral security cooperation and committed to conduct a Trilateral Defense Ministerial on a date to be mutually determined in the future," the Pentagon said.