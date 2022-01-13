UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korean, Japanese Defense Officials Discuss DPRK 'Missile Threat' In Trilateral Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

US, S. Korean, Japanese Defense Officials Discuss DPRK 'Missile Threat' in Trilateral Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Defense officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan discussed North Korea's recent missile tests in a trilateral call on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

North Korea said it launched a hypersonic missile on Tuesday (22:27 GMT Monday) from the inland toward the Sea of Japan. It flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was the second North Korean launch this year.

The consultations involved Japanese Director General for Defense Policy Masuda Kazuo, South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Man-gi, and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner.

"(The sides) engaged in consultations on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) nuclear and missile threat, regional security, and substantive ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation. The representatives reaffirmed the importance of trilateral security cooperation and committed to conduct a Trilateral Defense Ministerial on a date to be mutually determined in the future," the Pentagon said.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pentagon Ely Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Russia-US-NATO Negotiations Business-Like - Lavrov

Russia-US-NATO Negotiations Business-Like - Lavrov

22 seconds ago
 Ryabkov on Chances That US Will Meet Russia Halfwa ..

Ryabkov on Chances That US Will Meet Russia Halfway on Security Guarantees: Hope ..

23 seconds ago
 KP Govt directs speedy hiring of teachers for seco ..

KP Govt directs speedy hiring of teachers for second shift

25 seconds ago
 FDA stops constructions on 34 illegal commercial p ..

FDA stops constructions on 34 illegal commercial plots

26 seconds ago
 Muguruza upset, Jabeur suffers injury scare days b ..

Muguruza upset, Jabeur suffers injury scare days before Australian Open

28 seconds ago
 'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian ..

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian Open warm-up

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.