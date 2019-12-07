UrduPoint.com
US, S. Korean Presidents Agree On Maintaining Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in have had a phone conversation on the denuclearization process on the Korean peninsula, agreeing on the necessity of maintaining the dialogue between the United States and North Korea amid the growing concern for the process' future, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Pyongyang announced the meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in late December, during which important decisions regarding the country's foreign policy would be made reflecting the recent changes in global politics.

Trump and Moon have agreed that the situation on the Korean peninsula is quite precarious and the dialogue with North Korea should be maintained to solve the issue of denuclearization during talks between Washington and Pyongyang, according to the news agency, citing Moon's spokesman, Ko Min-jung.

The sides noted a high-level consultation was required in the near future and agreed to call each other whenever necessary.

This was the first phone conversation between the two leaders in seven months. Their last meeting in person was in September this year, during the session of the United Nations Assembly General.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline, set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concession in the ongoing nuclear talks, is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responded in good faith to Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more palatable terms to the North Korean leadership.

