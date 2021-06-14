UrduPoint.com
US Sacrificed Russia Ties To Domestic Political Competition In Recent Years - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Monday that the United States had sacrificed its relationship with Russia to acute domestic political competition in recent years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Monday that the United States had sacrificed its relationship with Russia to acute domestic political competition in recent years.

"Of course, one can present this for domestic political consumption, which I believe is what has been done in the US in the last two years, where the US-Russia relationship was sacrificed for the sake of a fierce political strife inside the US, " Putin told NBC.

Putin noted that Russia has been accused of all kinds of things, including election interference, cyberattacks and other issues.

"Just unfounded accusations. I'm surprised that we have not yet been accused of provoking the Black Lives Matter movement. That would have been a good line of attack. But we didn't do that," he said.

