US Saddened by Loss of Life in Colombia Protests, Urges Authorities to Probe - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States is saddened by the loss of life in the deadly protests in Colombia, and urges the country's authorities to investigate the use of excessive force by police against demonstrators, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We're deeply saddened by the loss of life during the protests that have taken place throughout Colombia in recent days," Price said in a press briefing. "We do call upon the police to respect the rights of peaceful protesters. We continue to urge the utmost restraint by Colombian police in maintaining public order."

In addition, the US administration also calls on Colombian authorities to continue to investigate reports of "police excess" amid the demonstrations, Price said.

Price said the Biden administration continues to engage with Colombian partners via the US Embassy in Bogota to address the current violence.

Protests against an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of state-proposed tax reform have been underway in Colombia since April 28. Despite Colombian President Ivan Duque withdrawing the controversial reform on Sunday, protesters have continued to rally across the country for a better health system and higher salaries, among other demands.

Colombia's Ministry of Defense has reported more than 430 detentions and more than 800 injuries, both amid law enforcement and protesters who have been demanding social and healthcare reforms, as well as the demilitarization of cities. At least 49 people have reportedly been killed and several hundreds have gone missing in the first week of demonstrations.