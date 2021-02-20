UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Saddened By Reported Death Of Protester Shot In Myanmar - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Saddened by Reported Death of Protester Shot in Myanmar - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States is saddened by media reports that a protester shot by Myanmar security forces has died, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We are saddened to see media reports that a protester shot by police in Naypyitaw on February 9 has died, marking the first reported death as a result of security forces' response to the protests," Price said during a conference call.

"We condemn any violence against the people of Burma [Myanmar] and reiterate our calls on the Burmese military to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters."

Related Topics

Police Burma Died Price Myanmar United States February Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

2 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

2 hours ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

2 hours ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

28 minutes ago

Merkel Declares Need for Common EU-US 'Agenda' on ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.