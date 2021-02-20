US Saddened By Reported Death Of Protester Shot In Myanmar - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States is saddened by media reports that a protester shot by Myanmar security forces has died, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.
"We are saddened to see media reports that a protester shot by police in Naypyitaw on February 9 has died, marking the first reported death as a result of security forces' response to the protests," Price said during a conference call.
"We condemn any violence against the people of Burma [Myanmar] and reiterate our calls on the Burmese military to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters."