UrduPoint.com

US Safer Now Than 20 Years Ago, Has Bigger Capabilities - Defense Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:31 PM

US Safer Now Than 20 Years Ago, Has Bigger Capabilities - Defense Secretary

The Unites States is safer today and has bigger capabilities than it did 20 years ago, when the country was attacked by terrorists, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The Unites States is safer today and has bigger capabilities than it did 20 years ago, when the country was attacked by terrorists, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"If you look at the fact, our capabilities are greatly increased from what we had 20 years ago.

The way that we operate in the interagency is far beyond what we would ever imagine 20 years ago. I think we are safer altogether," Austin told CNN.

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the US soil that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Related Topics

Austin September From

Recent Stories

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Rest ..

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

3 minutes ago
 Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health ..

DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqeer

3 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.