US Safer Now Than 20 Years Ago, Has Bigger Capabilities - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The Unites States is safer today and has bigger capabilities than it did 20 years ago, when the country was attacked by terrorists, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"If you look at the fact, our capabilities are greatly increased from what we had 20 years ago.

The way that we operate in the interagency is far beyond what we would ever imagine 20 years ago. I think we are safer altogether," Austin told CNN.

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the US soil that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.