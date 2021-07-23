US Safety Agency Finds Violations on Dakota Access Pipeline, Fines Company - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a violation notice to Energy Transfer for neglecting safety repairs and failing to properly analyze the impact of a potential oil spill in densely populated areas.

"As a result of the inspection, it is alleged that you have committed probable violations of the Pipeline Safety Regulations, Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)," the notice said on Thursday.

The US agency fined Energy Transfer $93,200 for the safety violations, the notice said.

In May, a US federal judge ruled to keep the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline operating regardless of concerns from Native American tribes involved in the legal battle to shut it down.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is used to move some 570,000 barrels of oil per day from Stanley, North Dakota through South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois to a tank farm in Patoka, Illinois.