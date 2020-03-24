UrduPoint.com
US Sailor At Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Navy

US Sailor at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A sailor stationed at the US naval station at Guantanamo Bay has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Navy said in press release on Tuesday.

"A Sailor stationed aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment," the release said.

The statement went on to say that the public health agencies have been notified about the case and the sailor is undergoing treatment in self-isolation as per Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

