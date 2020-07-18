UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sailor Charged With Passing Military Secrets To Russian National - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:05 PM

US Sailor Charged With Passing Military Secrets to Russian National - Reports

A US sailor with access to national defense information has been charged with giving sensitive files to a Russian national, according to court documents seen by US media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A US sailor with access to national defense information has been charged with giving sensitive files to a Russian national, according to court documents seen by US media.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Briggs used a government computer to get the classified information on or around January 9, 2019 while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, The Pilot newspaper reported.

There are grounds to believe that this data could have been used to "injure the United States or benefit a foreign national," according to the court filings.

The redacted document did not specify how he knew the alleged Russian national.

Briggs is also charged with obstructing justice for failing to report his connections to the Russian and also an Italian national and his trip to Serbia. Separately, he faces two charges related to storing and trying to view child pornography.

The officer, who works in information and technology at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, has been reportedly placed in pretrial custody and is due to appear in general court martial for arraignment on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Portsmouth United States Serbia January 2019 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

25 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

55 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest four persons for breaking statue

1 minute ago

Disinfectant spray launched in Hub Cattle Market t ..

1 minute ago

Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.