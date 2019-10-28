UrduPoint.com
US, Salvador Sign Agreement To Expend Temporary Protected Status Of Salvadorians By 1 Year

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

US Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson said in a statement on Monday that he and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele have signed an agreement to extend the temporary protected status (TPS) of Salvadorians in the United States by one more year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) US Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson said in a statement on Monday that he and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele have signed an agreement to extend the temporary protected status (TPS) of Salvadorians in the United States by one more year.

"We are very happy to announce that today in Washington, DC we signed an agreement that extends the TPS for Salvadorians that are in the United States by one more year," Johnson said.

Bukele said the United States and El Salvador will continue to work together to address the situation regarding migrants.

The TPS for Salvadorians in the United States was set to expire January 2, 2020.

