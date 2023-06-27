(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States is sanctioning one person and four entities connected to private military company Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin and his activities in Africa, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday.

The US is sanctioning Andrey Ivanov, Diamville Company, Industrial Resources General Trading, Limited Liability Company DM and Midas Ressources Mining Company, OFAC said in an advisory.

The sanctions designations are based on the entities' alleged ties to Prigozhin and the Wagner Group's "role in the Central African Republic's gold industry," the advisory said.

Prigozhin and the Wagner Group have been tied to human rights abuses throughout Africa, the advisory stated. The advisory labels Prigozhin as a "Kremlin-connected Russian operative" working to advance Moscow's influence in the Central African Republic.