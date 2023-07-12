Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:21 PM

US Sanctions 10 People,1 Entity Linked to Cartel Fentanyl Trafficking Network - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States is sanctioning 10 people and one entity allegedly linked to a fentanyl trafficking network operated by Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 10 individuals, including several Sinaloa Cartel members and fugitives, as well as one Mexico-based entity," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctioned individuals were involved in crimes of drug trafficking and transportation, precursor chemical sales, and cartel enforcement operations, the statement said.

The sanctioned entity, REI Compania Internacional, allegedly receives chemical shipments from China and engaged in, attempted to engage in, or poses a risk of contributing to the international proliferation of drugs, the statement said.

The sanctions action was closely coordinated with the Mexican government, the statement added.

"This Administration remains committed to disrupting the illicit synthetic drugs supply chain, from chemical diversion to production to smuggling to distribution," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on the sanctions action.

The US continues to take steps to address the illicit fentanyl crisis by supporting millions of Americans in recovery, partnering with law enforcement worldwide to dismantle transnational criminal organizations, and offering more than $75 million in rewards for helping to bring fentanyl traffickers to justice, the statement said.

