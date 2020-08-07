UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 11 People Including Lam For 'Undermining' Hong Kong Autonomy - Treasury

Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an allege effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an allege effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on 11 individuals for undermining Hong Kong's autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong," the statement said.

The sanctions target Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

Also among the new designations are HKSAR Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Xia Baolong, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Zhang Xiaoming, Director of the Hong Kong Liaison Office Luo Huining and Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong Zheng Yanxiong and Secretary General, Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR Eric Chan.

