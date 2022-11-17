UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petroleum, Petrochem Sales - Treasury Dept.

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petroleum, Petrochem Sales - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed sanctions on 13 companies that allegedly faciliate the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on 13 companies that allegedly faciliate the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 13 companies in multiple jurisdictions facilitating the sale of hundreds of millions of Dollars' worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia on behalf of sanctioned Iranian petrochemical brokers Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC) and Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance), as well as the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and its marketing arm, Naftiran Intertrade Company Ltd. (NICO)," the Treasury said.

Related Topics

Company Oil Sale United States Industry Asia Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Korean government provides $1.5 mln humanitarian a ..

Korean government provides $1.5 mln humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees

2 minutes ago
 Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Reporters Clai ..

Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Reporters Claiming to Know Speaker's Next Mo ..

2 minutes ago
 FIFA Says Incumbent President Infantino to Be Only ..

FIFA Says Incumbent President Infantino to Be Only Candidate for President in 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Second student olympic games concluded

Second student olympic games concluded

2 minutes ago
 Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embass ..

Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embassy in Poland

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.