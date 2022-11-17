US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petroleum, Petrochem Sales - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed sanctions on 13 companies that allegedly faciliate the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on 13 companies that allegedly faciliate the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 13 companies in multiple jurisdictions facilitating the sale of hundreds of millions of Dollars' worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia on behalf of sanctioned Iranian petrochemical brokers Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC) and Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance), as well as the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and its marketing arm, Naftiran Intertrade Company Ltd. (NICO)," the Treasury said.