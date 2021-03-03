US Sanctions 14 Entities in Russia, Germany, Switzerland Over Navalny Case - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States is restricting exports for 14 entities located in Russia, Germany, and Switzerland for their alleged role in the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the US Department of Commerce officially announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Biden administration revealed a new round of sanctions against Russian officials, including restrictions on trade.

Russia has repeatedly denied all US allegations related to the Navalny case, saying Western countries ignored Moscow's requests for substantiating materials.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is adding 14 entities located in Russia, Germany, and Switzerland to the Entity List based on their proliferation activities in support of Russia's weapons of mass destruction programs and chemical weapons activities," the Commerce Department said in a press release.