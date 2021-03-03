UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 14 Entities In Russia, Germany, Switzerland Over Navalny Case - Commerce Dept

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Sanctions 14 Entities in Russia, Germany, Switzerland Over Navalny Case - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States is restricting exports for 14 entities located in Russia, Germany, and Switzerland for their alleged role in the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the US Department of Commerce officially announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Biden administration revealed a new round of sanctions against Russian officials, including restrictions on trade.

Russia has repeatedly denied all US allegations related to the Navalny case, saying Western countries ignored Moscow's requests for substantiating materials.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is adding 14 entities located in Russia, Germany, and Switzerland to the Entity List based on their proliferation activities in support of Russia's weapons of mass destruction programs and chemical weapons activities," the Commerce Department said in a press release.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Germany United States Switzerland Commerce All Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

4 minutes ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

34 minutes ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

2 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

35 minutes ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.