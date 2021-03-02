US Sanctions 14 Entities Over Navalny for Producing Biological, Chemical Agents - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States as part of its response to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is imposing sanctions on 14 entities involved in biological and chemical agents production, a senior administration official said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Later today, we will have on public display ...an additional 14 parties to our entity list. Thirteen of these parties are commercial parties - nine in Russia, three in Germany, and one in Switzerland - and one is a government research institute," the official said. "These parties are all involved in various assets of aspects of biological agents production and chemical production."