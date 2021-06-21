US Sanctions 16 Persons, 5 State Security Entities From Belarus - Treasury Dept.

US Treasury Department has designated 16 persons and five entities from Belarus, including the State Security Committee (KGB) and press secretary of the Belarusian President, as part of the new sanctions package following the Ryanair incident in May and alleged human rights violations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) US Treasury Department has designated 16 persons and five entities from Belarus, including the State Security Committee (KGB) and press secretary of the Belarusian President, as part of the new sanctions package following the Ryanair incident in May and alleged human rights violations.

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 16 individuals and five entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13405 in response to the Lukashenka regime's escalating violence and repression, including its reckless forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich (Pratasevich) and his companion, Sofia Sapega (Sapega)," the Department said in a release.