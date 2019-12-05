UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 17 Individuals Allegedly Linked To Russia-Based Evil Corp. - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on 17 individuals allegedly linked to a Russia-based cyber-criminal organization called Evil Corp that coordinated malware attacks to steal some $100 million in 40 countries, the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and financial institutions in over 40 countries, causing more than $100 million in theft," the Treasury said.

"Today's action targets 17 individuals and seven entities to include Evil Corp, its core cyber operators, multiple businesses associated with a group member, and financial facilitators utilized by the group."

The US Justice Department and State Department meanwhile announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of Evil Corp's alleged leader, Russian national Maksim Yakubets, the release said, while alleging that he is directly linked to the Russian government.

