US Sanctions 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina Officials for Threatening Regional Stability - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United States has designated two officials in Bosnia-Herzegovina for allegedly threatening the stability of the region, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Monday.

"This OFAC action, the third taken under E.O. 14033, targets Marinko Cavara, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina President, and Alen Seranic, the Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare, who have threatened the stability of the region by undermining the Dayton Peace Accords and democratic processes or institutions," the statement said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Cavara and Seranic were sanctioned because they continue to pursue ethno-nationalist interests at the expense of the peace, stability and prosperity of their country.

Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia-Herzegovina proclaimed independence but a war erupted as most Bosnian Serbs and Croats sought to unify with Serbia and Croatia, respectively.

The war ended by with the signing of the US-imposed Dayton Peace Accords in 1995 that preserved Bosnia-Herzegovina as a state but mad of two autonomous entities - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The country is governed by a collective presidency that is formed by three members representing the country's Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian populations and is headed by one of the presidency's members on a rotational basis.