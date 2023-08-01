Open Menu

US Sanctions 2 Chinese Companies Over Forced Uyghur Labor - Homeland Security

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The US Department of Homeland Security has sanctioned two Chinese companies over their alleged use of forced Uyghur labor, according to a release published on Tuesday.

"Effective August 2, 2023, goods produced by Camel Group Co., Ltd.

and Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary Chenguang Biotechnology Group Yanqi Co. Ltd. will be restricted from entering the United States as a result of the companies' participation in business practices that target members of persecuted groups, including Uyghur minorities in the PRC," the release stated.

