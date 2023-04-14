US Sanctions 2 Chinese Entities, 5 Individuals for Supplying Fentanyl Chemicals - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is sanctioning two entities in China and five individuals based in China and Guatemala for supplying chemicals used in the production of fentanyl intended for US markets, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The United States is sanctioning two entities in China and five individuals based in China and Guatemala for supplying chemicals used in the production of fentanyl intended for US markets, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two entities in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and five individuals, based in the PRC and Guatemala, for supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for US markets," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

OFAC designated Wuhan Shuokang Biological Technology Co., Suzhou Xiaoli Pharmatech Co. and associated individuals for having engaged in or attempted to engage in activities that materially contribute to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production, the statement said.

The sanctions also targeted Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea, a Guatemala-based broker of fentanyl precursor chemicals who buys materials on behalf of Mexico-based drug traffickers, the statement said.