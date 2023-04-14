UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 2 Chinese Entities, 5 Individuals For Supplying Fentanyl Chemicals - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:39 PM

US Sanctions 2 Chinese Entities, 5 Individuals for Supplying Fentanyl Chemicals - Treasury

The United States is sanctioning two entities in China and five individuals based in China and Guatemala for supplying chemicals used in the production of fentanyl intended for US markets, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The United States is sanctioning two entities in China and five individuals based in China and Guatemala for supplying chemicals used in the production of fentanyl intended for US markets, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two entities in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and five individuals, based in the PRC and Guatemala, for supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for US markets," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

OFAC designated Wuhan Shuokang Biological Technology Co., Suzhou Xiaoli Pharmatech Co. and associated individuals for having engaged in or attempted to engage in activities that materially contribute to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production, the statement said.

The sanctions also targeted Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea, a Guatemala-based broker of fentanyl precursor chemicals who buys materials on behalf of Mexico-based drug traffickers, the statement said.

Related Topics

Technology Drugs China Suzhou Wuhan Guatemala United States Mexico Market

Recent Stories

NA passes resolution to utilize dam fund amount fo ..

NA passes resolution to utilize dam fund amount for flood affectees

25 minutes ago
 Weakening global response encouraging Israeli, Ind ..

Weakening global response encouraging Israeli, Indian aggression: experts

25 minutes ago
 US Charging Sinaloa Cartel Leadership, Others With ..

US Charging Sinaloa Cartel Leadership, Others With Fentanyl Trafficking - Justic ..

25 minutes ago
 Centre of excellence status for GCMS

Centre of excellence status for GCMS

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating operatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating operations of autonomous vehicles in D ..

42 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman named among TIME's 100 most influent ..

Sherry Rehman named among TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.