US Sanctions 2 Chinese Nationals In N. Korean Cryptocurrency Laundering Scheme - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:22 PM

The United States sanctioned two Chinese nationals for allegedly laundering stolen cryptocurrency for a US-designated North Korean cyber-hacking team, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The United States sanctioned two Chinese nationals for allegedly laundering stolen cryptocurrency for a US-designated North Korean cyber-hacking team, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today sanctioned two Chinese nationals involved in laundering stolen cryptocurrency from a 2018 cyber intrusion against a cryptocurrency exchange. This cyber intrusion is linked to Lazarus Group, a US designated North Korean state-sponsored malicious cyber group," the statement said. "Specifically, OFAC is designating Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong for having materially assisted... malicious cyber-enabled activity."

