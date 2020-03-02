US Sanctions 2 Chinese Nationals in N. Korean Cryptocurrency Laundering Scheme - Treasury

The United States sanctioned two Chinese nationals for allegedly laundering stolen cryptocurrency for a US-designated North Korean cyber-hacking team, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday

"Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today sanctioned two Chinese nationals involved in laundering stolen cryptocurrency from a 2018 cyber intrusion against a cryptocurrency exchange. This cyber intrusion is linked to Lazarus Group, a US designated North Korean state-sponsored malicious cyber group," the statement said. "Specifically, OFAC is designating Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong for having materially assisted... malicious cyber-enabled activity."